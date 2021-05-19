Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $298.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.24 and a 200-day moving average of $264.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a twelve month low of $189.86 and a twelve month high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

