Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $1.1457 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.