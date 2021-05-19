Givaudan’s (GVDNY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan stock opened at $86.07 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $68.24 and a 1 year high of $89.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.26. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $2.7233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Givaudan’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.