The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Japan Steel Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPSWY opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.12. The Japan Steel Works has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles.

