Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BASFY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Basf has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.97 billion for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.9124 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is 63.39%.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

