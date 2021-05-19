Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $252.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.93. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.24 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.94, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

