164 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,580 shares of company stock worth $9,869,799 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Shares of CB opened at $165.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.