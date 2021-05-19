Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,170 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJI opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJI. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

