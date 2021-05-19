Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,366.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 235,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,245,000 after purchasing an additional 43,954 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

Shares of AVY opened at $216.06 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $102.56 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

