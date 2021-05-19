State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 5,000 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRTN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MRTN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

