Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 22,000 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2,408.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

MPLX stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $29.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

