Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.68 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after purchasing an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

BOH opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

