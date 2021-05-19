Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.65 Million Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 31.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

PCH stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

