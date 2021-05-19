Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKTR. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The business’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

