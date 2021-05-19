Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $55,000 Investment in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,905,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1,703.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 44,048 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBIO. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

CBIO stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $135.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.07. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.22.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

