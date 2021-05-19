Comerica Bank Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of ICU Medical worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 22,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $227.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.31 and its 200-day moving average is $205.30.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $3,076,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,956,474.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $49,990,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,968 shares of company stock worth $14,325,829 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

