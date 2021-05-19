DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on DCC from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DCC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,105.88 ($92.84).

Get DCC alerts:

DCC stock opened at GBX 5,998 ($78.36) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,282.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,848.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. DCC has a one year low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a one year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 107.85 ($1.41) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.