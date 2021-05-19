BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at GBX 85.86 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. BATM Advanced Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 78.40 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The company has a market cap of £378.17 million and a P/E ratio of 53.75.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

