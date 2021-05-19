BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at GBX 85.86 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. BATM Advanced Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 78.40 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The company has a market cap of £378.17 million and a P/E ratio of 53.75.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.