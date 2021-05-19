Peel Hunt Lowers accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) to Add

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) to an add rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 678 ($8.86) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 614 ($8.02).

ACSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt lowered accesso Technology Group to an add rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded accesso Technology Group to an add rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. accesso Technology Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

Shares of LON:ACSO opened at GBX 650 ($8.49) on Tuesday. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 739 ($9.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £267.90 million and a P/E ratio of -11.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 668.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 493.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90.

In related news, insider Bill Russell bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £75,400 ($98,510.58).

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

