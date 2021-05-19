Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $28,000 in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CONE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 698,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,066,000 after purchasing an additional 186,727 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CONE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.32. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

