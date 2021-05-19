Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $29,000 in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 358 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in City by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its stake in City by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in City during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in City during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of City stock opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. City Holding has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. On average, research analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $224,102.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $166,821.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,220.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,497 shares of company stock worth $816,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

