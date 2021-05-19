Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,861 Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $58.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FREQ. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $474,848.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,011,625.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

