Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAWS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

LAWS stock opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. Lawson Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $540.24 million, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Research analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

