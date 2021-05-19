Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.76 ($19.72).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

