AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 223.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,653,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $956,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

MINC stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

