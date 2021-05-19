Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nikola were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKLA opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

