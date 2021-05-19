IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aphria were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,362,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,547,000 after buying an additional 7,414,562 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter worth about $15,807,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter worth about $7,227,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 601,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 541,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Aphria alerts:

Aphria stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their target price on Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aphria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.03.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.