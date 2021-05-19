IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 136.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 77.94%.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.32.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

