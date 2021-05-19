Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 9,900 Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cannae by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,344,000 after acquiring an additional 381,456 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 20.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,048,000 after purchasing an additional 603,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,878,000 after purchasing an additional 401,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,604,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,771,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $832,330. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CNNE opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.51.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

