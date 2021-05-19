Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

