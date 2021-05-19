Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given New $35.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNMSF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.13.

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $38.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

