Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

LECO opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.71 and a 12 month high of $136.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

