Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,700 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 83.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $58.94 and a one year high of $118.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average of $102.44.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,621.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,506. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

