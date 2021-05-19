The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,426,000 after buying an additional 271,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,595 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,637,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,901,000 after purchasing an additional 324,044 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,157,000 after purchasing an additional 669,591 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,772,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,624,000 after purchasing an additional 86,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $47.32.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.