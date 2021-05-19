Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.20 price target (up previously from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.65.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $307.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.17. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 314,944 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 206,063 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

