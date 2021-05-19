Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TCNNF. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

