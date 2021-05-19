Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Outperform

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UBSFY. UBS Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubisoft Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.52 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

