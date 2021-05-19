Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LMNR. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised shares of Limoneira from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.93.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $328.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $187,206.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 263,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $542,093 and have sold 7,119 shares valued at $126,226. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter worth $181,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

