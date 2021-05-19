Givaudan’s (GVDBF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Givaudan alerts:

OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,006.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,087.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,012.68. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $3,390.00 and a 1 year high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.