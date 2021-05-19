Givaudan’s (GVDBF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,006.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,087.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,012.68. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $3,390.00 and a 1 year high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

