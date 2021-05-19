Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $525,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 208.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 208,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 124.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 99,529 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $2,332,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

