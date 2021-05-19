Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in AngioDynamics by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 188,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ANGO opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $887.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.42 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. As a group, analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

