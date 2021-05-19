Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $605.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

