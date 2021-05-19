Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Ultra Clean by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ultra Clean by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Ultra Clean by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ultra Clean by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCTT. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

