IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 118.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62.

