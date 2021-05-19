PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PROG were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

PRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of PRG opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.