Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.67.

HLT stock opened at $120.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.13 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.98.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

