Alfredo Gomez Sells 12,288 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $185,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alfredo Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Alfredo Gomez sold 6,000 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $92,520.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $44,874.90.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $775.74 million, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,898,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 560,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

