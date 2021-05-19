Judy R. Joice Sells 60,137 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $400.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DURECT by 152.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in DURECT by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

DRRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

