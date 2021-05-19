Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDY stock opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 0.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 8.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

RDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Investec upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

