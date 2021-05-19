US Bancorp DE Purchases 485 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Logitech International by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.18. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $120.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

